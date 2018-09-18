Julie Chen to Leave The Talk Amid Husband Les Moonves' CBS Ousting: Report

Julie Chen is leaving The Talk.

Chen will announce she is stepping down as co-host of the popular daytime talk show on Tuesday, CNN reports.

Multiple sources told the outlet Chen is leaving following her husband Les Moonves’ ousting from CBS amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

She will address her departure in a videotaped message to viewers on Tuesday’s episode.

“She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son,” a source told CNN.

Chen has served as a co-host and moderator on The Talk since the show first premiered in 2010. Along with her job on The Talk, she also serves as host of CBS’ Big Brother.

Sources tell CNN, she will continue to host Big Brother.

A representative for The Talk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chen’s departure comes just over a week after CBS announced Sunday that Moonves was no longer the chairman and CEO of the network following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Les Moonves and Julie Chen Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Chen and Moonves have been married since 2004 and share one son together, 8-year-old Charlie.

CBS and Moonves, 68, “will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” CBS said, adding that the donation will be made immediately.

“Moonves will not receive any severance benefits at this time (other than certain fully accrued and vested compensation and benefits),” the network said, explaining that any future payments are contingent upon investigations into the allegations against Moonves and the board’s approval.

Following Moonves’ ousting, Chen was absent from the season 9 premiere of The Talk.

“I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” Chen, 48, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

In a Ronan Farrow piece published hours before Moonves was let go by The New Yorker, six additional women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault, including forced oral sex, exposing himself without consent, and the use of physical violence and intimidation to keep them quiet. The women said the incidents took place between the 1980s and early 2000s, Farrow reported.

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS,” Moonves said in a statement to The New Yorker, reportedly declining to indicate which of the encounters he believed were consensual. “And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”