Julie Chen Gets Emotional Discussing The Talk Exit After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Ousting

Julie Chen has officially announced her plan to step down as co-host of The Talk.

Chen addressed her departure in a videotaped message to viewers on Tuesday’s episode of the popular daytime talk show.

“Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son,” she said. “So I’ve decided to leave The Talk.

She became emotional as she thanked her fellow hosts and crew members behind the scenes, calling them all her “family.”

“I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many years to come,” she concluded.

After the video finished playing, Sheryl Underwood was seen crying as Sara Gilbert said goodbye to Chen on behalf of the women.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted THE TALK with incredible energy, grace and professionalism,” CBS said in a statement. “Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

Chen has served as a co-host and moderator on The Talk since the show first premiered in 2010. Along with her job on The Talk, she also hosts CBS’s Big Brother.

Chen’s departure comes just over a week after CBS announced Sunday that Moonves was no longer the chairman and CEO of the network following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Talk Sonja Flemming/CBS

Chen and Moonves have been married since 2004 and share one son together, 8-year-old Charlie.