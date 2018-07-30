Julie Chen Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Husband Les Moonves on The Talk

Julie Chen is standing behind her husband amid his sexual misconduct scandal.

Days after news broke that Chen’s husband, CBS CEO Leslie “Les” Moonves, had been accused of sexual harassment by six women, The Talk host is continuing to publicly support the network head.

“Some of you may be aware of what’s been going on in my life the past few days,” she said on the show Monday.

“I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever,” she concluded.

Les Moonves and Julie Chen Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In a piece by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker published Friday, six women — including actress Illeana Douglas and writer Janet Jones — who professionally dealt with Moonves between the 1980s and late aughts accused him of sexual misconduct.

“Six women who had professional dealings with him told me that … Moonves sexually harassed them. Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, in what they said appeared to be a practiced routine. Two told me that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers,” Farrow writes in his piece. “All said that he became cold or hostile after they rejected his advances, and that they believed their careers suffered as a result.”

In a statement to The New Yorker, Moonves admitted to acting inappropriately in the past.

“Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our company. I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” he said.

“Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution,” he continued.

Also the host of CBS’ Big Brother, Chen was quick to support her husband on Friday, when she issued a statement on Twitter.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader,” Chen tweeted.

“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” she continued. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Chen, 48, and Moonves, 68, married in 2004 and share 8-year-old son Charlie.