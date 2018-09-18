Julie Bowen Splits $25 Million in Assets with Ex-Husband Scott Phillips as They Finalize Divorce

Julie Bowen has finalized her divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, the Modern Family star, 48, and ex-husband Scott Phillips reached an agreement to split their assets of $25.3 million directly down the middle.

The divorce was finalized on Thursday, Sept. 13 in Los Angeles.

The couple, who married in September 2004 and separated after 13 years of marriage, shares three sons: Oliver, 11, and 9-year-old twins Gustave and John.

A rep for Bowen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the divorce agreement, Bowen, who first filed for divorce in February, will receive more than $13 million while the real estate investor will receive $12.3 million.

The actress will also keep the L.A. house, worth $3.1 million, that she purchased after the split. Phillips will keep their $5.4 million marital home.

Details of custody, child support and spousal support were filed in a private settlement agreement.

Scott Phillips, Oliver Phillips, Gustav Phillips, John Phillips and Julie Bowen in February 2017 John Photography/REX/Shutterstock

In March, Phillips filed court documents asking for spousal support from Bowen, who earns approximately $500,000 per episode for the current season of the ABC comedy and will be paid the same amount for the forthcoming tenth and final season.

Bowen and Phillips were last photographed with their children at a Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A. in February 2017. The pair’s last red carpet appearance together was in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood.

Of what makes a marriage successful, Bowen previously told PEOPLE, “Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids. Then you’re like, ‘What?’ Twelve years. We’ve had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout.”

The tenth and final season of Modern Family premieres on Sept. 26 on ABC.