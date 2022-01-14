Julie Bowen saw Harry Styles live in concert last November for his Fine Line tour

Julie Bowen Says She'd Come Out of Dating 'Retirement' for Harry Styles: 'Look at Him!'

For Julie Bowen, there's one celebrity crush who would break her no-dating routine.

In a conversation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Adam DeVine, the Modern Family alum, 51, explained why she's stopped dating. "Very single," she said of her current romantic life. "That dog? That was my retirement gift," she said of her pup, Gertrude Stein, whose photos were featured in the episode.

Bowen continued, "I did go on some dates and this guy was like 'You have to come to my house because I have a dog.' And I was like, 'I'm getting a dog, that's the trick.' Now it's on my terms."

Then, Bowen admitted to her crush on Harry Styles.

"Word on the street is that you have a little bit of a crush, girl," said her former Modern Family costar DeVine, who mentioned that Bowen attended Styles' Fine Line tour in November.

"You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles?" Bowen responded. "Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!"

julie bowen, harry styles Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As photos of Styles performing were shown — one of a butterfly tattoo on his chest even distracting Bowen from the conversation — she explained what she likes about the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

"He's got that same energy that Twitch does where they're so gorgeous and sexy, but there's so much joy that you don't feel dirty about what's happening in your pants," she said, giving a shout-out to Stephen "Twitch" Boss.

Speaking about Styles, Bowen added, "He's just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience."

Styles has been dating Olivia Wilde.