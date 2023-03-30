Julie Bowen Explains Her Flirty Concert Sign to Harry Styles: 'He Could Do Worse Than Me!'

Julie Bowen is getting candid about the viral sign she made for Harry Styles when she attended his concert earlier this year.

The Modern Family alum, 53, stopped by Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where she explained that she wrote the very special message to the "Watermelon Sugar," 29, singer in the hopes that he would slide into her DMs.

"All the kids made signs, they're like 'Harry, I love you,' and I went with five girls and my son," she told host Jennifer Hudson, 41, as a photo popped up on the screen of her holding her sign, which was shaped in a heart and had string lights around it.

The sign read: "Harry, I'm old, but I know what I'm doing."

"I think, like, he could do worse than me!" she jokingly explained. "I mean I'm not the youngest, but I think I could show him a good time."

Julie Bowen / Harry Styles. Julie Bowen/Instagram; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Hudson agreed! "I think you could," she said, asking if Bowen's message ever came through. "Have you ever gotten his attention? Does he know how much of a fan you are?"

"To my knowledge, no. He has not slid into my DMs, I do check nightly," Bowen teased, before sending Styles another message. "Harry, if you'd like to slide into my DMs just do it, it's right there."

She added, "I don't think he knows I exist, but I stood there with that sign flipping it back and forth, so maybe."

Last year the actress — who shares sons Oliver McLanahan, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav with ex-husband Scott Phillips — discussed her crush on Styles with former costar Adam DeVine as he guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles?" Bowen said. "Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!"

"He's just bringing the joy and the light and the 'Watermelon Sugar.' You just feel good about the whole experience," she said.

Meanwhile, Styles was spotted kissing model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, in Tokyo last week.

In photos and video captured of the pair, they could be seen sharing several kisses with each other. Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

Styles' representatives had no comment on the incident, while a representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request.

Despite this, a source told PEOPLE that Ratajkowski is "having fun" and wants to spend more time with the "As It Was" singer.

"She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys," said the insider. "She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).