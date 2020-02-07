Despite murmurs of marital trouble, everything is “good” between Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, her best friend Riawna Capri tells PEOPLE.

The in-demand celebrity hairstylist, 38, walked the red carpet at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she spoke out about Hough and Laich’s relationship.

“Everything’s good. They’re, they’re good,” Capri said. “They’re both good together. They’re just, you know, they love each other, so it’s a good thing.”

Capri went on to gush about her bond with Hough, dishing about what their life is like when they’re not working together.

“[We] laughing our asses off at anything and everything, literally,” she says, adding the two are also always “hanging out with our animals” and brainstorming projects. “We’re actually really good at creating new ideas. I help her with ideas and she helps me with ideas in both of our businesses, and it’s so much fun.”

The two are also always in touch, Capri says. “We’re always sending each other pictures on Instagram back and forth of, ‘Ooh, what about this hair? Oh my god, look at this. This is hilarious. Oh my god, this is awful. This is amazing,’ ” she reveals. “We have really good Instagram DM exchange.”

RELATED: Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Step Out for Lunch Date amid Rumors of Marriage Troubles

Image zoom Riawna Capri Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Image zoom Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough Michael Tran/Getty

RELATED: Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Says He’s ‘Re-assessing Many Things in My Life’

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Hough had hit a rough patch with her husband, having “problems for months.”

“She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage,” the source said of Hough, who revealed last summer that she’s not straight.

The two announced their engagement in August 2015 after dating for a year and a half and have been married since 2017.

Fans started wondering about a split at the end of December, noticing that Hough was not wearing her ring while co-hosting NBC’s New Years Eve show. She also posted a video of herself ringless on Christmas Eve.

Hough’s wedding ring was also noticeably missing when she stepped out with Laich to grab lunch in Studio City, California, earlier this month.

Neither Hough nor Laich have publicly addressed any marital trouble, and their reps have not commented.

An insider told PEOPLE that the two “are not giving up, but also not talking about [their issues publicly].”

“They want to do this their way,” the insider said. “They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

RELATED: Brooks Laich Taking a ‘Journey’ to Explore His Sexuality amid Marriage Trouble with Julianne Hough

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: Julianne Hough Posts Cryptic Quote About Growing Apart from People You Love

While they’ve stayed quiet on their marriage, both have spoken out about relationships in general — including a cryptic message Hough, 31, shared on Instagram in January.