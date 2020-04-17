Julianne Hough Takes Walk with Actor Ben Barnes While Social Distancing in L.A.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Julianne Hough is spending time with a friend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Hough, 31, was spotted walking in her socks with Westworld actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles. The actress wore all black and sunglasses as she toted her shoes in her hands, showing off her dog-patterned socks. Barnes, 38, walked beside Hough wearing a black shirt, shades and gray sweat shorts for the sunny outing. Hough and Barnes appear to have been friends for years; they posed together at HBO’s Emmys party in 2016. Her rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dancer/actress is practicing social distancing at home apart from her husband Brooks Laich. A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — are accustomed to doing “their own thing.”

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes in 2016 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While the Safe Haven star is shacking up in L.A., Laich, 36, is riding out the quarantine in snowy Idaho “living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy,” the source explained.

RELATED: Brooks Laich Mourns Wife Julianne Hough’s Dogs Lexi and Harley 6 Months After Their Deaths

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich in August Frazer Harrison/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it,” the source added. “They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.” (The L.A. order has been extended until May 15.)

Though Laich is away from his wife at the moment, the former hockey pro did spend time with Hough at home in March, after overcoming a rough patch, according to an insider

RELATED VIDEO: Brooks Laich Taking ‘Journey’ to Explore His Sexuality amid Marriage Trouble with Julianne Hough



RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Pandemic

Speaking to Extra last month about how she’s been filling her schedule while self-isolating, Hough said she dances around her house and enjoys pampering herself with baths and face masks.

“In life, we are so constantly hustling and bustling,” she said at the time. “This is a really beautiful time to go inward and connect with yourself and your body.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.