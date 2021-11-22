Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Charlie Wilson in L.A.

The two were seen together on Friday

It appears Julianne Hough may have a new man in her life.

The actress, 33, was spotted kissing someone in Los Angeles on Friday, a little over a year after she filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich. Page Six identified the man as model Charlie Wilson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Hough has not commented.

julianne hough, Charlie Wilson Credit: LESE/BACKGRID

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in May 2020 that Hough and Laich, 38, had split after nearly three years of marriage. The two said in a statement at the time that they had "lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

The breakup came after multiple sources reported the pair had hit a rough patch in their relationship. They had also been social distancing separately during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Laich in Idaho and Hough at home in Los Angeles.

julianne hough and brooks laich Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough | Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hough officially filed for divorce from the former hockey player five months later, on Nov. 2.

Earlier this year, the Dancing with the Stars alum briefly sparked dating rumors with actor Ben Barnes, though a source told PEOPLE at the time the connection was platonic. "They have been friends for eight years," the source said. "There's nothing more to it."