Julianne Hough Shares a 'Happy' Selfie While Showcasing Her Brunette Locks

"Love you guys and that's all I wanted to say. Just feeling really happy today," Julianne Hough said in an uplifting message to her fans on Tuesday

Julianne Hough is promoting the positive.

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the former Dancing with the Stars judge shared an uplifting message with her followers on Tuesday.

"Wow! Today feels like a real day! I actually have makeup on and my hair did. I'm in the car, I feel like an outside person. Anyway, I hope you all are having a beautiful day," said Hough, 32, who sported a matching red workout outfit. "It's Tuesday, so have the best day ever. Tuesdays are for being awesome."

"So love you guys and that's all I wanted to say. Just feeling really happy today," she said, before signing off her video with a kiss.

She also shared a set of three selfies to the app, in which she wore a red sweatshirt and had her short brown locks styled in a beachy wave.

Additionally, she re-shared Canary House Productions' post that featured a quote from Cleo Wade: "Don't be the reason someone feels insecure. Be the reason someone feels seen, heard, and supported by the whole universe."

The upbeat posts were shared a day after Hough showcased her glam look — pulled back, half-up hair and a natural makeup look that was completed with bold, dark lashes — in a separate Instagram.

"Happy ☀️" she captioned the bathroom selfie.

Last month, the professional dancer and actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with the help of a few friends, including her ex Brooks Laich and best friend Nina Dobrev, who documented the party on her Instagram Story.

Hough spent the afternoon with her pals and enjoyed food, flower crowns and a pool party. The Kinrgy founder was dressed in an orange, brown, and white checkered dress that featured a deep V-neck and slits on the side. She also accessorized with a purple and green flower crown.

"Feeling super loved right now!" Hough wrote along with a video on her Instagram Story, which she captioned "birthday surprise."

Laich's attendance at the party came two months after the pair confirmed to PEOPLE in May that they had separated after three years of marriage.

At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that Hough, who revealed last year that she is "not straight," is a "deeply different person than she was when they got married," adding that "she is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back. He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."

Still, Laich, 37, would be open to a reconciliation.