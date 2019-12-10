Julianne Hough Says She Feels Freedom After Revealing She's 'Not Straight': 'I've Never Been a Fan of Labels'
Julianne's brother Derek says when he initially saw the comment, he "knew exactly what she meant... I know her heart"
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.