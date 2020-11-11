Julianne Hough Says She Didn’t ‘Earn’ Luxuries of Past Relationship: I 'Got a Little Lost'

“I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it — like I didn’t earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself,” Julianne Hough said

Julianne Hough is opening up about a year in her life in which she underwent an “identity shift” after getting out of a relationship.

During an Instagram Live conversation with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky on Tuesday, the actress and pro dancer shared that after ending a high-profile relationship in 2013, she began reflecting on who she was and what she wanted.

“It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile. I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up,” said Hough.

While she did not name her ex during the chat, the pro-dancer had broken up with Ryan Seacrest in March of that year.

She continued, “I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it — like I didn’t earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself.”

Hough, 32, went on to explain that during 2013 she “did things different than I had done before” and moved away from “living in a state of perfection and image and doing everything the right way.”

“I kind of just was like ‘f it,’” she said. “I’m just going to do things where I’m not gonna necessarily overthink them to make sure that I'm doing everything perfect and right. And that year I kinda got a little lost.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum said that she didn’t have many friends after getting out of that relationship because most of the people she knew were friends of her ex, who was older. She added that she also didn’t fully know who she was after being “very focused on achieving” for much of her life.

“I was like ‘I’m 24 and I don’t really know who Julianne is,’” she said. “So during that year it was kind of my wild year of abandon and freedom, and I realized that the pendulum swing went from one side to the extreme.”

Hough said she underwent an “identity shift,” which led her to becoming more self-aware.

“I was like, ‘Okay, there’s gotta be something in the middle where I can find fulfillment without having to be so dynamic and extreme.’”

Hough recently filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich , according to documents obtained by The Blast, five months after first announcing their separation. Though they had continued working on their relationship post-split, a source previously told PEOPLE they were ultimately on different pages when it comes to their future.