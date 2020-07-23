Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich confirmed in May they separated after three years of marriage

Julianne Hough Reacts to Ex Brooks Laich's New 'Thirst Trap' Photo: 'That Booty Though'

There seems to be no bad blood between exes Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

On Wednesday, the former Dancing with the Stars judge, 32, showed some love to her estranged NHL star husband, 37, on his latest "thirst trap" Instagram post.

In the photo, Laich, wearing nothing but an apron, showed off his pancake-flipping skills while holding a cocktail glass and standing in a lake.

"Get your ‘cakes hot off the griddle! Thirst trap round 2! 🤣😎," Laich captioned the post. "The first one was so damn fun that I had to do sequel! Caption this photo, and the best one gets a follow back!"

"Also, when you see it you’ll know... #happyhumpday 🤟," the athlete also wrote, before giving a "massive shout out" to Kristy Sowin and Hayley Erbert, the latter of whom is dating Hough's brother Derek.

Julianne was among many to comment on Laich's post, writing, "That booty though 🤣."

Image zoom Brooks Laich Instagram

Laich posted his first "thirst trap" photo on Instagram back in May, just two days before he and Julianne confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they had separated after three years of marriage.

In the photo, Laich stood shirtless as he posed in knee-high water and toted a chainsaw, an ax and a belt featuring other heavy-duty tools.

Approving of the playfully steamy post, Hough supported Laich in the comments section. "This is awesome haha 🤣🔥," she wrote. "Also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is... 🤣."

Image zoom Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough Tonya Wise/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The estranged couple's latest interaction on social media comes after a source recently told PEOPLE that Laich is "definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne."

"If that were an option, he would be all in," the insider said. "Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance."

Reps for Laich and Julianne did not comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough Ali Buck

At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that Hough, who revealed last year that she is "not straight," is a "deeply different person than she was when they got married."

"She is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back," said a source close to Julianne. "He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."