Julianne Hough Posts Cryptic Quotes About 'Feeling Depressed' and 'Change' Following Brooks Laich Split

A source previously told PEOPLE that Julianne Hough is a "deeply different person that she was" when she and Brooks Laich got married

Julianne Hough appears to be taking some time to reflect following her split from Brooks Laich.

On Monday, Hough, 31, shared a series of cryptic quotes about "feeling depressed" and accepting "change" on her Instagram Stories.

The first quote, which hinted at Hough possibly experiencing a range of emotions, read: "When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you."

"Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver," the quote added.

Hough also shared a message about moving on.

"Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end," the second quote read.

Additionally, Hough posted a message about being gentle with herself.

"Take note of how you speak to yourself. There's a difference between taking responsibility for your life and perpetually punishing yourself," the message read.

The Safe Haven star later shared a meme of actor Leslie Jordan smiling with the words "Me after having an emotional breakdown" written at the top.

At the bottom of the post, Hough added her own message, writing, "This!! Yup," adding a laughing emoji.

It is not immediately clear if the quotes and memes are about her separation from Laich. A rep of Hough did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After nearly three years of marriage, the stars confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on May 29 that they are separated following months of rumors surrounding their union.

"She is a deeply different person than she was when they got married, and she is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back," said a source close to Hough. "He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."

Last year, the Kinergy founder revealed to Women's Health that she had recently undergone a "massive transformation" and came out to her husband as "not straight."

"Brooks was determined to make it work, but he was constantly questioning what changes he needed to make for Julianne to be happy," says a source close to the retired hockey player. "He was fighting with this for months and it was very hard for him to let go of his marriage."

But after social distancing in separate states (Laich has been in Idaho since April while Hough has remained in their L.A. home), both parties realized they were better off apart.

"It really took the lockdown and them being separated for two months for him to realize that it is time to let go," said the friend of Laich. "He has been happy living by himself in nature."

Now on the same page, the former couple — who met in late 2013 through mutual friends and wed in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, three and a half years later — are determined to remain close.

Late last month, Laich celebrated his 37th birthday working out with Hough's brother Derek Hough.

Both men shared photos and videos from the former hockey star's birthday workout celebration.

"Brooks Birthday Blast Workout," Derek, 35, wrote over a photo on his Instagram Stories of himself, his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, Laich and friends Kristy Sowin and Cory Tran.