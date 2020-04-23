Julianne Hough Talks About Self-Isolating Without Husband Brooks Laich: 'I'm Really Enjoying This Time'

Image zoom Getty Images

Julianne Hough is enjoying her time self-distancing amid coronavirus while her husband Brooks Laich does the same in Idaho.

Hough, 31, opened up about her experience social distancing in California, telling Oprah Magazine‘s Arianna Davis, “I’m really enjoying this time where I can connect to what’s really important in my life.”

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I’ve been on my own,” Hough told Oprah Magazine.

“My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work… and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time,” Hough continued.

While Hough is soaking up the quality time she gets to spend with herself, she admitted to Oprah Magazine that she does “feel alone” while away from her husband and shared “I miss people a lot.”

“I think in my 30’s, I’ve always been around people, and I’m always trying to create and do a lot of things … but this is new, it’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference,” Hough told Oprah Magazine.

“I feel alone … I miss people a lot, I want to hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this,” Hough said, adding that she ponders the questions: “Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

Hough also explained to Oprah Magazine that she feels “very blessed” and that her thoughts are with the health care workers who are risking their lives every day.

“With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the health care providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection and feeling the weight of what’s happening — but at the same time, I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause.”

Hough’s candid conversation comes after Laich, 36, also revealed he’s loving his time in isolation.

During the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, the ice hockey player opened up about escaping to Idaho during the pandemic. He brought his and Hough’s husky Koda to keep him company.

“Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho,” said Laich. “I spend all day outside. I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10 and a half acres here. Our property’s pretty big, and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.”

“I have some trees out here, some tall pine trees — the road that comes in here is actually called Tall Pines,” he added. “We have some probably 100-foot trees.”

Image zoom Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough Ali Buck

Koda couldn’t be happier with the environment, Laich said.

“Koda’s been after moose … he was munching on a deer skull the other day,” he said. “There’s got to be some sort of wolf in him. It’s been great.”

And Laich himself said he’s actually “doing okay with the isolation.”

“I’m about 15 minutes out of town. I have one neighbor that lives a couple hundred yards away, and then another neighbor that lives another couple hundred yards away, and that’s all that’s out here,” he said. “I see them when they walk their dogs a little bit, but don’t see them much. We’re practicing social distancing, but I’ve been good with the isolation.”

“I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he admitted. “I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation.”

According to Laich, he’s “always wanted to spend more time” at the property, and given the circumstances, this felt like the perfect time.

“I bought this place in 2014, and I’ve never spent enough time here. I come here like, a week a year and it’s my dream property,” he said. “So I wanted to spend more time here.”

Still, he admitted he does “miss the friendships and companionships where you do get to hug somebody and be in the same room.”

While Laich and Hough were living together in L.A. when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Laich is now “living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy.”

“They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place,” the source said of the couple. “Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing.”

And while the arrangement might seem unconventional to some, it’s what works best for the stars.

“Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it,” the source said. “They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.”

