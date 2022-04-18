The actress, who recently finalized her divorce from Brooks Laich, got candid about her next adventure on Instagram and said she's welcoming "new beginnings"

Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her 'Next Chapter' as She Moves Into New Home After Divorce

Julianne Hough is ready for what the future has to hold.

Two months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich, Hough, 33, is starting a new phase of life with a new home in New York City.

Celebrating her first night in the Big Apple, Hough got reflective on her Instagram and shared a post that offered insight into her headspace as she enters a "new chapter" of life.

"NYC living - first night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute!" Hough wrote beside a photo of her sitting on the floor by a fireplace in a collared white dress with her blonde hair in a bun. "This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter."

Although Hough's new house may still be "empty," she was quick to express gratitude for all the blessings in her life that make the house feel "completely full."

"The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart," Hough wrote.

Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her ‘Next Chapter’ After Brooks Laich Split Julianne Hough | Credit: juleshough/Instagram

Hough also opened up about the new life transition in a post on her Instagram Story, which showed her bare feet positioned in front of the fireplace with a paper cup and bakery treat on the floor.

"When you still don't have furniture," she began the post. "This spot on the floor has been where I eat my breakfast, listen to music, and drink my own wine out of my one coffee mug."

Continuing, Hough wrote, "When I contemplate this next chapter of life, and how things are so different than they were before. 'New Beginnings' was a phrase I heard a lot yesterday with some new friends that welcomed me into their home for Easter."

"When I truly think about it all...I have everything I need in this empty house 🥰" she added.

Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her ‘Next Chapter’ After Brooks Laich Split Credit: juleshough/Instagram

Hough and Laich first announced their split back in May 2020, after social distancing separately during the onset of the pandemic.

At the time, the former Dancing with the Stars pro and her hockey player ex-husband, who were married for nearly three years, confirmed the news in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," said the pair. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough filed for divorce months later, in November 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

The former couple then finalized their divorce in February 2022.

Julianne Hough attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic) Brooks Laich attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich | Credit: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic; JC Olivera/Getty

Since splitting, Hough and Laich have both struck up new romances. Hough was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles last fall. At the time, a source told PEOPLE she was "happy" with Wilson, but was still focused on her career.

"Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life," the source said. "She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation."

They added, "She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it."

Laich has been dating CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. He made their romance Instagram official in August 2021 and recently supported her as she competed in the quarterfinals of the CrossFit Games.