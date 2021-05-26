Julianne Hough, who filed for divorce from Brooks Laich last fall, said she likes a man with a "great body"

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Dish on Their Turn-Ons, Best Dates and More

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev are in the hot seat.

While playing a game of "Sip or Spill" with Entertainment Tonight, the best friends and Fresh Vine business partners asked each other a series of questions. They either had to sip from their glass of wine if they opted out of answering — or spill the beans.

First up, Hough asked Dobrev, who has kissed costars like Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, about her best and worst on-screen kisses. The 32-year-old Vampire Diaries alum, who is dating Shaun White, declined to answer because she didn't "want to be rude."

Moving on, Dobrev asked the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 32, about her biggest turn-ons. "Smile," Hough said, adding with a laugh, "And a great body and abs and pecs. Just about the physical right now!"

Asked about the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her, Dobrev — without naming names — said she was "really caught off-guard" following what she assumed was just an ordinary date night.

"All of a sudden, our song came on and I looked over and there were rose petals and flowers and candles everywhere," she recalled. "I felt like I was in a rom-com."

Nina Dobrev, Shaun White Nina Dobrev, Shaun White | Credit: Nina Dobrev/instagram

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in May 2020 that Hough and former hockey player Brooks Laich, 37, had split after nearly three years of marriage. The two said in a statement at the time that they had "lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

Hough, who officially filed for divorce in November, briefly sparked dating rumors with actor Ben Barnes earlier this year, though a source told PEOPLE the two were longtime friends.

julianne hough and brooks laich Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough | Credit: Tonya Wise/Invision/AP/Shutterstock