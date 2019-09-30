9 Times Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Were Super Honest About Everything from Sexology to Toe-Sucking
Julianne, on Her Husband's Reaction to Her Sharing That She Is 'Not Straight'
In September 2019, Julianne shared with Women’s Health that she is “not straight” and said that because of her revelation, she now has a more intimate relationship with husband Brooks and has “never felt more like a woman in [her] life.”
She also shared that she was initially worried about bringing up her sexuality with her husband, but eventually found it to be a positive decision.
“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”
As for the moment she told him, it went a little something like this: “I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ ” she explained. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ “
On Whether or Not Julianne Likes Her Toes Sucked
While interviewing a sexologist (whom the couple has worked with before) on his podcast, Brooks revealed that he sucks his wife’s toes.
“I do that,” he said. “My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story.” He added, “Hey, we play around. Why not?”
But he doesn’t expect the favor to be returned: “No, I would never. My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”
In response, the dancer told PEOPLE, “There was definitely something he misquoted on one of his podcast episodes, though. I was like, ‘Let me clear that up.’ He likes to suck on my toes, I don’t like it.”
Brooks, on What Turns Him on
Brooks also told the sexologist on his podcast, “I really like an environment. So I like some dim lighting, candles on, music. I like that, but then also something specifically that really gets me in the mood would be when my wife wears lingerie. There’s an element of risqué, there’s an element of desire and lust and also a little space there. So if she wears lingerie but she’s just five or six feet away, or maybe she just walks around the bed a little back or walks back, just creates a little bit of space there, is something that’s very erotic for myself.”
He has also said directly to his wife in a separate interview, “When you put lingerie on, I am f—ing fired up. I love it.”
Julianne, On Working with a Sexologist to Find Their 'Erotic Blueprint'
“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” Julianne explained of a ‘quiz’ the couple’s sexologist gave them.
“By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” she added.
Brooks, on Julianne's Decision Not to Take His Name
Brooks said on his podcast, “I don’t find it disrespectful. I’m obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me.”
He continued, “When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation and I was like, ‘I want you to take my last name,’ I said that. It was important to me.”
But he’ll revisit the discussion down the line: “To me right now, it’s not that big of an issue. We don’t have any kids right now, but she doesn’t have my last name.”
Julianne, on Being 'Curious' in the Bedroom
Julianne said of their journey toward connecting better in the bedroom and their decision to hire a sexologist, “A lot of people don’t know even what they want. My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.’ “
Julianne, on Their Intimacy Being 'Sacred'
Julianne went on Brooks’ podcast, How Men Think, and explained how she would define “intimacy.”
“Honestly, when I think of the word intimacy … I think it’s one of the most sacred things you can have between a partnership,” she explained. “I think it’s what separates friendship and lovers, and I think that most people do think about sex when they think of intimacy, but when I think about intimacy, I think of presence,” the 30-year-old said.
“I think of absolute, complete and utter connection, when we are two people connecting and then we actually become one person.”
Julianne, on Being a Redhead
Julianne said of changing her hair color, “I wouldn’t have felt this confident in my skin right now if I didn’t step out side the box of what I knew myself as and what people identified me as.”
She elaborated, “Being a redhead helped me dive into my womanhood and embrace my sexuality.”
Julianne, on Topics of Conversations in Her Family
Because Julianne has endometriosis, and so do two of her sisters and her mother, it often comes up in conversation. She joked, “To be in my family, you have to know that the word ‘vagina’ is gonna be out there all the time. That’s how we end all of our conversations — something about vaginas.”