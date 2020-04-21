Julianne Hough Says She Misses Her 'Babe of a Best Friend' Nina Dobrev During Coronavirus

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Julianne Hough is missing her bestie.

While hunkered down at home on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, the actress posted a sweet slideshow of photos of her and Nina Dobrev enjoying a moonlight dip in Mammoth Lakes, California.

“Missing this babe of a best friend basking in the full moon beauty and light,” she captioned the post.

Hough and Dobrev, both 31, have been close for years. In 2018, they opened up about their friendship for PEOPLE’s The Beautiful Issue.

“It feels like we met when we were 2 years old because I feel like I have known [Hough] my entire life,” Dobrev said. “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together.”

“We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person,” she added. “She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me.”

Hough agreed, adding that the two are like “yin and yang.”

“We’re like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we’re together,’ Hough said. “At least we think so!”

Hough is currently isolating in Los Angeles, away from her husband Brooks Laich. While they were under the same roof when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, a source told PEOPLE this month that Laich, 36, is now “living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy.” (Per his recent Instagram Stories, the hockey player is in Idaho; he’s been posting photos of the couple’s husky, Koda, playing in the snow.)

“They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing,” the source said.

And while the arrangement might seem unconventional to some, it’s what works best for the stars.

“Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it,” the source said. “They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE last month that the couple, who insiders said had hit a rough patch in their relationship earlier this year, were working on things.

“They are spending more time together and seem happy,” the source said at the time. “They actually seem to have figured out how they can stay married. Both have had to make changes, Brooks especially so.”

Last week, Hough was spotted on a walk with her friend, Westworld actor Ben Barnes, in L.A.