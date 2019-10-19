See Julianne Hough as Jolene Opposite Dolly Parton in First Look at New Netflix Series

Image zoom (L-R) Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton Tina Rowden/Netflix

After years of hearing about her, people are finally getting their first look at Dolly Parton’s infamous auburn-haired beauty.

Julianne Hough will be starring as Jolene in Netflix’s upcoming anthology series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and the first photos of the Dancing with the Stars alum, 31, in character have finally been released.

In one photo, Hough shares a scene with Parton, 73 — who doesn’t seem too pleased with the man-stealer. While Parton stares her down at a bar, Hough can be seen seated with a big stack of bills in her hands.

Another image shows the pair sharing a smile together, as Hough holds a guitar in her hand and cozies up to the legendary artist.

In the episode, Parton plays a character named Babe, who helps mentor Jolene, a waitress who dreams of making it big as a singer-songwriter, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Opening up about the role, Hough told PEOPLE that she felt “honored” to take on the iconic role.

“I get to be Jolene, one of the most iconic characters she’s written about,” Hough said of Parton. “I’m extremely pumped and honored to be doing music with Dolly. I sing in it, and I sing with her.”

Every episode of the new series, which will begin streaming on Nov. 22, brings a different one of Parton’s many songs to life.

“For me, writing songs is like making my own little movies with my guitar,” Parton says at the start of one of the upcoming episodes, according to EW.

In addition to Hough and Parton, the series will also star Ginnifer Goodwin, Melissa Leo and Delta Burke.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22.