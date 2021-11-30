"She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it," a source tells PEOPLE of Julianne Hough, who was recently spotted kissing Charlie Wilson

Julianne Hough Is 'Happy' with New Flame Charlie Wilson, But It's 'Early,' Says Source

Julianne Hough is taking things slow with model Charlie Wilson after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles last week.

On Monday, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that, while she's enjoying her time with Wilson, Hough isn't rushing into a relationship just yet.

"Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life," the source said. "She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation."

The source added: "She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it."

Hough's possible new romance comes a little over a year after she filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in May 2020 that Hough and Laich, 38, had split after nearly three years of marriage. The two said in a statement at the time that they had "lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

The breakup came after multiple sources reported the pair had hit a rough patch in their relationship. They had also been social distancing separately during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Laich in Idaho and Hough at home in Los Angeles.

Hough officially filed for divorce from the former hockey player five months later in November 2020.