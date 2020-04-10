Julianne Hough Says the Past Week Has Had 'Super Intense Highs' and 'Intense Lows'

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty

Like all of us, Julianne Hough is trying to adjust to the major life changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the actress and dancer posted a slideshow of old photos of herself frolicking in nature as she discussed the ups and downs she’s been experiencing.

“Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week…That combination has made for one wild ride,” she wrote. “There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows…Staying true to the path and gradually settling in.”

“Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle — The Space Between! #kreatingkinrgy,” she added, a reference to her dance-based fitness program, KINRGY.

Hough concluded the post by asking her followers to share how they’ve been handling the emotional time: “What are some of the ways or things you do that help bring you back to the space between those extremes? Share in the comments below.”

One celeb who weighed in? Josh Brolin, 52.

“Shaving my head and inhaling campfire smoke,” he commented, to which Hough responded, “Same same.”

Hough, 31, has been hunkered down with her husband Brooks Laich amid the pandemic. A source told PEOPLE last month that the couple, who insiders said had hit a rough patch in their relationship earlier this year, have been working on things.

According to the source and as evidenced by their social media, they’ve been spending most of their time social distancing at home in order to help stop the spread of the virus. Laich recently prepared a breakfast spread for his wife, and the two had a bake-off.

“They are spending more time together and seem happy,” the source said. “They actually seem to have figured out how they can stay married. Both have had to make changes, Brooks especially so.”

According to the source, “when things were rough around Christmas time, Brooks refused to give up on their marriage.”

“He didn’t even want to think about a divorce. He instead decided to figure out what needed to change, so they could both be happy,” the source said. “Their marriage isn’t perfect and they are very open about this. But it seems both really want it to work.”

Hough briefly addressed her relationship with Laich in a FaceTime interview with Extra on March 20 after being asked about predictions that a baby boom will occur amid the outbreak.

“I knew you had to ask … I think the best part about this … this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families,” she said. “The universe was just like, ‘Let’s put people at home and figure their s— out.’ … And I’m not just saying Brooks and I, I’m saying life in general and this is the time to do that.”