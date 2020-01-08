Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Teases a ‘New Chapter’ in 2020: 'It Feels Right'

Brooks Laich is ready for change in 2020.

The professional hockey player shared a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday and opened up about the intentions and goals he has set for himself in the new year.

“On New Year’s Eve, I had a friend ask me ‘what’s your adjective for the new year?’ ” wrote Laich, 36. “I asked him what he meant, and he said it’s about picking a word that is going to be a guide for you in 2020. His word was ‘mindful’ – he wanted to be more mindful of his time, his friendships, his money, etc. and throughout the year he will remind himself to be ‘mindful’ of all things in his life.”

“I then immediately fell in love with this question,” Laich said. “And the word that keeps coming up for me right now is ‘boundless.’ I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc… and though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them.”

He continued, “In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life. I find myself wanting to officially say the words ‘I retire’ from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

RELATED: Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Wants to Learn More About His ‘Intimacy & Sexuality’ in 2020

The How Men Think podcaster also revealed some of the changes he’s already begun in 2020: “Lately I’ve been reading a lot, coloring intricate mandalas, listening to instrumental music, dancing, and I’ve even started singing in church.”

“Probably not the stuff you would envision me doing, and I’m right there with you,” Laich said. “But I love it, and I’m not going to stop — I’m going to embrace it for what it is at this moment.”

The athlete concluded his post, “So in 2020, I am ‘boundless’ and on a new journey.”

Laich’s wife Julianne Hough expressed her support in the comments, writing, “so beautiful” with a heart emoji.

Image zoom Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough Ali Buck

Two days before the new year, Laich shared a list of goals for 2020 on his Instagram Stories, including his hope to “learn more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

Other goals on his list included wanting to be “open to all things and present in my relationships” and creating “more space in my day.” He also said he’s excited about “stepping into a new version of me.”

Last year, Hough, 31, revealed that she is “not straight,” and that the couple had consulted a sex educator to determine their “erotic blueprints” and how sexually compatible they are.

Image zoom Brooks and Julianne Michael Tran/Getty

RELATED: Julianne Hough Says She Feels Freedom After Revealing She’s ‘Not Straight’: ‘I’ve Never Been a Fan of Labels’

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” said Hough, 31, adding that “by almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.”

The pair celebrated two years of marriage over the summer, both posting sweet tributes to their significant other on Instagram.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you in my life, and how happy you have made me. You have brought out the best in me, and helped me become the man I always hoped to be,” Laich wrote of his wife.

“You are kind, gentle, compassionate, and loving. You are the greatest joy in my life, and I love you with all my heart,” he added. “Thank you for being you, and choosing me everyday to share your life with!⁠”