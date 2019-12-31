Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Wants to Learn More About His 'Intimacy & Sexuality' in 2020

Brooks Laich is ready for some self-exploration in 2020.

The How Men Think podcaster shared a list of goals for the new year on his Instagram Stories, including his hope to “learn more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

Other goals on his list included wanting to be “open to all things and present in my relationships” and creating “more space in my day.” He also said he’s excited about “stepping into a new version of me.”

In an Instagram post, Laich, 36, added that he’s been “doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead” as the new year approaches.

“I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important,” he wrote. “It’s a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity – and a chance to step into an improved version of you.”

Earlier this year, Laich’s wife Julianne Hough revealed that the couple have consulted a sex educator to determine their “erotic blueprints” and how sexually compatible they are.

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” Hough, 31, said, adding that “by almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.”

The pair celebrated two years of marriage this summer, both posting sweet tributes to their significant other on Instagram.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you in my life, and how happy you have made me. You have brought out the best in me, and helped me become the man I always hoped to be,” Laich wrote of his wife.

“You are kind, gentle, compassionate, and loving. You are the greatest joy in my life, and I love you with all my heart,” he added. “Thank you for being you, and choosing me everyday to share your life with!⁠”

Hough wrote in a caption of a video from their wedding that she wishes they could relive the magical weekend “over and over and over again.”

“Thank you @brookslaich for 2 years of pure magic, laughter, silliness, LOVE, and countless adventures!” she wrote. “I wake up every day feeling so lucky for your love. I can’t wait to take on the rest of life with you, and if it’s anything like these past 2 years then I know it will be filled with joy, intimacy and deep connection. I love you. ❤️”

Recently, Julianne spent Christmas in London and FaceTimed Brooks while she was abroad, but she’s now back home in L.A.