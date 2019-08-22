Julianne Hough Feels 'Really Lucky' for the Support She's Had Since Revealing She's Not Straight

Julianne Hough is feeling the love.

Speaking to Extra in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the live taping of America’s Got Talent, the judge said she’s grateful for the support she’s felt since revealing earlier this month that she’s not straight.

“I feel really lucky, and a lot of people who don’t have the platform or the support that I have aren’t that lucky,” she said. “So I just want to say I’m super grateful for my family, my friends and the support from all my fans that I’ve had. But also to spread that … to the people who don’t have that kind of support. That would be my wish.”

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hough, 31, opened up about her sexuality in her cover interview for Women’s Health‘s September issue while discussing her deeply intimate relationship with husband Brooks Laich.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ “

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this,” she continued, “and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.” (She grew up Mormon.)

RELATED: Julianne Hough Reveals She and Brooks Laich Worked with a Sexologist to Find ‘Erotic Blueprint’

After the interview was published, Laich gushed that he was “so proud” of Hough and “her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs.”

The two, who began the IVF process last summer, have become increasingly open about their sex life, especially on Laich’s iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think.

In June, the Open Gym app co-founder told PEOPLE he was “blown away” by Hough when he brought her onto the podcast to discuss intimacy.

“We have never been so specific, detailed and open about exactly what goes on in our relationship and our respective thoughts and approaches to intimacy and sex,” he said. “We give people our exact specifics, how we create intimacy, why it’s important to us and open up about our sex life.”

RELATED: Julianne Hough Doesn’t Actually Like When Brooks Laich Sucks on Her Toes — ‘Let Me Clear That Up’

Image zoom Julianne Hough/Instagram

Laich said he has also gained a deeper understanding of his wife, who has been vocal about her struggle with endometriosis.

“We have amazing discussions at home, but this was another discussion of learning, growth and understanding of each other,” he said. “This is an area in my life that I want to learn more, and my wife is vastly more evolved in this area. For her to come on and share … it was just so powerful.”