Julianne Hough Is Engaged to Hockey Player Brooks Laich! See the Happy Couple Embrace

They’re jumping for joy – literally!

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, a Washington Capitals hockey player, announced their engagement on Tuesday with an adorable photo on Instagram.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love,” the Dancing With the Stars judge captioned the picture, where the professional dancer is wrapped around her NHL star beau with her hand extended in a happy wave as she admires her engagement ring.

Hough, 27, and Laich, 32, have been dating since February 2014 – and the couple hasn’t been shy with the PDA, locking lips when they reunited at the airport in April and enjoying a romantic New Year’s Eve ice-skating date.