Hough's divorce from Laich was finalized on Friday over two years after they announced their split

Julianne Hough Says She Has a 'Whole New Energy' in Life After Divorce from Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is happy to be embarking upon a new chapter.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and co-host of the 75th Annual Tony Awards explained what her life in New York City looks like after splitting from ex-husband Brook Laich, including her feelings about the big city — and how she fits into it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hough, 33, began by saying life is "busy," with eight shows of POTUS on Broadway each week. "I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it's so incredible."

Hough also said she feels inspired by the city and her time on stage: "I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and what I want to create and put out in the world."

"This is where I'm meant to be right now," she continued, "so [I'm] feeling good."

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hough just finalized her divorce from Laich, 38, on Friday, more than two years after they announced their split.

In March 2020, they told PEOPLE in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

POTUS was nominated for three Tony Awards on Sunday night, and Hough expressed her gratitude for the theatergoers who have visited the show since Broadway reopened post-COVID.