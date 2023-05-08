Julianne Hough's Dating History: From Ryan Seacrest to Brooks Laich

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough is keeping her heart "open."

The star has been engaged twice and married once. She's also had several long-term relationships, including with country singer Chuck Wicks and American Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

Even though she's kept her dating life pretty private, Hough has been open about her sexuality. In a 2019 interview with Women's Health, Hough revealed that she told her then-husband, Brooks Laich, whom she married in 2017, that she wasn't straight. "I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,' " she recounted.

Hough and Laich separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022 — but the dancer isn't letting it get her down. In April 2022, Hough spoke to PEOPLE about her Broadway debut and how she began embarking on a new chapter after her divorce.

"My heart is open," she said. "I'm leading with love but not necessarily searching for anything. I'm focusing on the things that make me happy. I'm focusing on going to the flower shop and buying beautiful flowers to make my house feel great. And I'm focused on being the best version of myself. I'm excited to be in this state of openness."

Here's a look at Julianne Hough's dating history.

Zack Wilson

In 2007, when she was 18 years old, Hough was engaged to Zack Wilson, a childhood friend from her hometown. In an interview with Glamour, Hough said, "When I first came to L.A. … I was engaged to someone else, a guy I knew from Utah who had served a Mormon mission." Hough also grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In May 2007, PEOPLE reported that the pair were postponing their August wedding. "[Zack and I] are still together," Hough said at the time. "We just want [more time] before we get married. It's all good!"

By November 2007, Hough and Wilson had split. Years later, she told Glamour: "He was a great guy — I'd known him since I was 9. But I needed to figure myself out more, and so I moved to L.A. and we ended it."

Wilson ended up marrying Hough's childhood best friend. "It was a little weird when it happened, but they're a great couple!" she said.

Chuck Wicks

Kevin Winter/ACM2009/Getty

Not long after splitting with Wilson, Hough moved on with country music star Chuck Wicks, whom she met while touring with Brad Paisley in 2008. "He's just a great guy!" Hough told PEOPLE that August. "He's awesome and really, really talented. I'm having a great time getting to know him."

In November 2008, Wicks told PEOPLE, "We're very much in love." Earlier that month, the couple attended the Country Music Association Awards together. And by December, they had already talked about marriage.

Wicks joined Hough on Dancing with the Stars as her celebrity partner in March 2009. "It has been so much fun and really hilarious to see Chuck try to dance," Hough wrote on her MySpace celebrity blog. "Even thinking about it is funny! He is actually doing very well though. I was really surprised."

However, by November 2009, the two had ended their relationship, and a source told PEOPLE it was "mutual." Despite their split, Hough and Wicks followed through with their plans to attend the CMA Awards together.

Wicks acknowledged their split on the red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, "We're going to have a good time and we will address [the breakup] together, but right now we're going to have a lot of fun."

In 2020, Wicks revealed on his podcast that the split was a little more dramatic behind the scenes. "It wasn't fine," he said. "S— hit the fan. I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus but … it wasn't my fault." He went on to say that he "played the game" by acting like they were fine in public, even though he "didn't really like her at the time."

"Now, I just don't even care. … It's on you. You get past it," he said. "I've seen her one time. I've seen her one time in 10 years."

Dane Cook

Steve Granitz/WireImage ; Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

While Hough and comedian Dane Cook were never confirmed to be in an official relationship, the two did spend some time together. The pair were spotted at dinner in March 2010 after Hough attended Cook's comedy show. A source told PEOPLE that after the show, Cook "kissed her, and they quickly left together."

A few days later, they were spotted again in West Hollywood, California. Hough and Cook never commented on their relationship or talked about each other in public.

Ryan Seacrest

Todd Williamson/WireImage

Hough started dating TV personality Ryan Seacrest in the summer of 2010. She told Glamour that the two had been flirting long before they got together — in fact, a mutual friend tried to set them up when she had first moved to L.A.

Hough and Seacrest met when she went on his radio show with her then-boyfriend, Wicks. "The interview's on YouTube, and I blush when I hear it because Ryan is hitting on me the entire time!" she recalled. "At the end, Ryan said something like, 'You guys really have something special!' And I thought to myself, 'He's so full of s— right now!' When Chuck and I broke up, I wanted to be single. That lasted five months. Then Ryan and I went on a date."

In November 2010, Hough gushed about Seacrest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He's really romantic," she said. "He's not even in town and I got in my car and there were flowers everywhere."

The actress echoed the sentiment in 2012, telling Parade: "I'm so lucky that I have a great relationship. I'm very blessed and I don't take anything for granted. I think if you alienate people and just focus on your work then it just becomes lonely and it's not fun anymore."

Although there were engagement rumors swirling for most of their relationship, Hough and Seacrest broke up in March 2013. Sources told PEOPLE that their busy work schedules were to blame. In 2022, Seacrest interviewed Hough and her brother on his show, and they addressed the question of whether or not it felt awkward.

"There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are," Seacrest. Hough added that they still had "respect and love" for each other.

Ari Sandel

Foc Kan/WireImage ; Barry King/FilmMagic

In July 2013, Hough reportedly started seeing Academy Award-winning director Ari Sandel. The two were spotted having dinner at Nobu in L.A. That August, they were seen leaving the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, together, in photos obtained by the Huffington Post.

Hough and Sandel never confirmed or spoke about their relationship.

Brooks Laich

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2013, Hough began dating hockey player Brooks Laich after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

Despite living on different coasts (Laich was in Washington, D.C., and Hough was in L.A.), the pair started communicating regularly. "We talked on the phone and FaceTimed for two months before we physically met each other," Laich later told E! News. "We kind of knew it was going to happen," Hough told the outlet of their first meeting.

By August 2015, they were engaged. "I'm just feeling so happy and blessed every moment of every day," Hough told PEOPLE. "My favorite thing about being engaged is just a sense of warmth and just joy."

Hough and Laich tied the knot in July 2017. She told PEOPLE that they "never stopped looking at each other" and she "couldn't stop crying all weekend."

In 2019, Hough revealed to Women's Health that she had told Laich that she "wasn't straight." That same year, she opened up about their in vitro fertilization journey to PEOPLE, saying, "The best part about being open [about IVF] is when you really don't have anything to hide, it's just liberating and free."

In May 2020, the couple announced they were ending their relationship. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, they said: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place." They finalized their divorce in 2022.

Charlie Wilson

In November 2021, Hough was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in L.A. Just a few days later, a source told PEOPLE that Hough was having fun with Wilson, but they weren't necessarily romantic.

"Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life," the source said. "She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation."