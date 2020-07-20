Julianne Hough Celebrates 32nd Birthday: 'One Lucky Girl'

Julianne Hough is filled with gratitude on her 32nd birthday.

Hough kicked off her birthday celebrations on Monday by taking a moment to reflect on all of the blessings in her life. In an Instagram Story, she shared her early morning thoughts before getting up for the day.

"Sun shining on my face. Taking a deep breath," she said while lying down in bed. "I've got a puppy in my bed coming over to kiss me. What more could you ask for? Happy birthday to me."

"Sun + breath + puppy = alive," she wrote.

Once she was up, Hough walked into her kitchen to discover an extravagant birthday display, complete with balloons and sweet treats.

Are you kidding me?" she said as she twirled around her kitchen. "I'm one lucky girl, right here."

Hough's brother Derek also posted on social media in honor of the dancer's birthday. Sharing a series of throwback photos, he sent his sister well-wishes.

"Came across these classic snaps of @juleshough just in time for her Birthday. Enjoy!!! Oh, Happy Birthday Jules :)" he wrote.

Hough's birthday comes nearly two months after her split from Brooks Laich. After almost three years of marriage, the stars confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on May 29 that they are separated . The news followed months of rumors surrounding their union as they social-distanced apart amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Hough, who revealed last year that she is "not straight," is a "deeply different person than she was when they got married."