The stars announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are 'Working on Their Marriage Again,' Source Says

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich might be giving their relationship another shot.

The stars have continued to spent time together since announcing the news of their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage. Now, a source tells PEOPLE the two are "definitely working on their marriage again."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A reconciliation is looking more and more likely," the source adds.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Their initial decision to part ways came after multiple sources told PEOPLE earlier this year that the couple had hit a rough patch in their marriage. They had also been social distancing separately during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Laich, 37, in Idaho and Hough, 32, at home in Los Angeles.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Image zoom

At the time, one source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE the relationship had "been over for a while," and the fact that they were "perfectly fine being apart" during the pandemic made them realize it was time to part ways.

"There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will," the source said. "But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."

In August, the estranged couple was spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles. They were photographed sitting outside at an Italian restaurant and left together after the meal.

"Brooks really still wants to make it work and she's considering it, but taking her time," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "He's open to whatever it will take."

"Julianne likes the idea of freedom but doesn't want to lose such a good, solid guy," the insider added. "Everyone who knows him knows how grounded and great he is. Her friends and family don't want her to lose someone like that."