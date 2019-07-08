Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary After Revealing IVF Journey

Julianne Hough and husband Books Laich are officially out of the newlywed stage.

The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Monday with touching Instagram posts.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you in my life, and how happy you have made me. You have brought out the best in me, and helped me become the man I always hoped to be,” Laich wrote alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

“You are kind, gentle, compassionate, and loving. You are the greatest joy in my life, and I love you with all my heart,” he continued. “Thank you for being you, and choosing me everyday to share your life with!⁠”

Hough posted a photo of the two cuddled up in bed together while promoting the latest episode of Laich’s podcast How Men Think, in which the couple opened up about their relationship.

“I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day,” said Hough in the episode, previewed exclusively with PEOPLE. “I think that is also really sacred, and that’s why we have an intimate relationship. I don’t have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life.”

While Hough acknowledged sex is certainly a big part of intimacy, the star says the word has come to mean so much more to her since she met Laich, 36.

“Honestly, when I think of the word intimacy … I think it’s one of the most sacred things you can have between a partnership. I think it’s what separates friendship and lovers, and I think that most people do think about sex when they think of intimacy, but when I think about intimacy, I think of presence,” she said. “I think of absolute, complete and utter connection, when we are two people connecting and then we actually become one person.”

Hough and Laich’s anniversary comes just weeks after they revealed Hough began the IVF process shortly before she turned 30 last July.

“Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally,” he told PEOPLE of their decision to start IVF. “That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family.”

The America’s Got Talent judge, 30, also froze some of her eggs last year, and “the commitment that she made to us having a family is something I’ll never forget,” he added.

While the athlete acknowledged going through IVF is a usually “private” experience, he said he and Hough want to fight the stigma that may come with fertility issues by speaking out.

“The outpouring has been incredible,” he said of the support they’ve received since going public with their own journey. “Text messages from friends that I didn’t even know were considering it, messages on Twitter and Facebook, Instagram, people thanking us for opening up about that. I just hope it helps people.”