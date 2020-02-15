How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Spent Their Valentine's Day Amid Reports of Marriage Struggles

Julianne Hough spent Valentine’s Day on the road with Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour — and husband Brooks Laich was in the audience to support her!

On Friday, Hough, 31, spent the love-centric holiday with her Kinrgy troupe preparing for the Dallas, Texas, stop of the event featuring Oprah Winfrey, which will take place on Saturday.

Laich, 36, shared some videos of the preparations on his Instagram Story, in which his wife can be seen on stage dancing and rehearsing words of encouragement for the audience.

“I believe it’s everyone’s superpower!” Hough says in the clip. “Are you guys ready to dance?”

“This isn’t about perfection,” the dancer continues, “this is about expression!”

The tour comes amid ongoing murmurs of troubles in the famous couple’s marriage.

Hough and Laich, who tied the knot in July 2017, recently hit a rough patch in their marriage, according to multiple sources.

According to one source, the former Dancing with the Stars judge — who revealed last summer that she’s not straight — “is very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for their marriage.”

But another insider told PEOPLE that the two “are not giving up, but also not talking about [their issues publicly].”

“They want to do this their way,” the second insider added. “They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

And Laich is hoping to make things work, according to a third source. “If it was up to Brooks, he would stay married,” the source said. “And he is obviously still hoping things will work out with Jules.”

In early February, Laich and his co-host Gavin DeGraw welcomed famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser on an episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think.

The hockey player said he thinks couples “need to continually evolve.”

“You’re going to change, I’m going to change in the course of my life, my wife is going to change in the course of her life,” he said. “But also, I think people over time can develop some sort of indifference where once there was an attraction. They can just develop an indifference, and it’s not staying connected enough to continue to learn and grow and accept your changes, accept their changes, and also challenge each other.”

“There are so many resources out there — seminars, books, all kinds of things,” he continued. “There’s areas in your relationship you can undoubtedly grow, and maybe there’s just an indifference in people where they don’t want to put in the energy to do it, or they don’t think they can.”

As the pair continues to navigate their relationship, Laich is staying attentive to his wife.

Earlier this month, he took care of an ill Hough as she was under the weather.

“She’s sick right now. I’ve never seen her so sick like in so long,” Hough’s brother and Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough revealed on PEOPLE Now. “I think it’s going around or something.”

He further added, “Brooks is taking good care of her.”

And days after, in-demand celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri spoke out about Hough and Laich’s marriage.

“Everything’s good. They’re, they’re good,” Capri, who is Hough’s best friend, told PEOPLE. “They’re both good together. They’re just, you know, they love each other, so it’s a good thing.”