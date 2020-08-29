Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich confirmed their separation in May after three years of marriage

Julianne Hough Is 'Considering' Getting Back with Brooks Laich Says Source as Exes Are Spotted in L.A.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are continuing to spend time together after their split.

The friendly exes were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles on Thursday. The two were photographed sitting outside of an Italian restaurant while eating. Hough and Laich were later seen leaving together.

The two have shared several friendly interactions with one another since they confirmed to PEOPLE in May that they had separated after three years of marriage.

And a source tells PEOPLE Laich is interested in rekindling the romance.

"Brooks really still wants to make it work and she's considering it but taking her time. He's open to whatever it will take," says the source, adding that Hough also still feels positively for her ex.

"Julianne likes the idea of freedom but doesn't want to lose such a good, solid guy," says the source. "Everyone who knows him knows how grounded and great he is. Her friends and family don't want her to lose someone like that."

Most recently, Laich was in attendance at Hough's 32nd birthday party. The former athlete was spotted in several social media posts from the day spent by the pool.

They've also left several supportive messages to each other on Instagram over the past months.