Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Says He’s ‘Re-assessing Many Thing in My Life’

Brooks Laich posted another cryptic Instagram weeks after source told PEOPLE that he and wife Julianne Hough have been “having problems.”

On Thursday, the NHL star shared a quote that read, “But first, Happiness,” which he called his “new motto” in the lengthy caption

“Lately I’ve been re-assessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I’ve been looking at is how I spend my time every day,” he said.

“I’m redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront,” Laich continued. “I’m making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those.”

He continued: “This is the first week of this new approach, and so far I’m absolutely loving it! I’m gonna play with it some more, dial it in, and then share with you what my day looks like.”

Laich told his followers that he was sharing this to “encourage you to assess your life, how you are spending your time, and what you are prioritizing daily.”

“Do you wake up with a ‘to-do’ list every morning, or do you wake up and do things that bring you complete and utter happiness?” Laich wrote, before asking his followers to comment on the post with their thoughts.

Laich’s lengthy post comes just three days after he confessed on his podcast How Men Think that doesn’t feel “100 percent fully expressed” in his true sexuality and is on a “journey” to find it.

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Frazer Harrison/Getty

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Laich and Hough have hit a rough patch two years after tying the knot. One source said that the couple “have been having problems for months.”

“She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for their marriage,” the source said of Hough, 31.

Meanwhile, a second insider said that the two “are not giving up, but also not talking about [their issues publicly].”

“They want to do this their way,” the second insider added. “They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”

Neither of their reps have commented.

Image zoom Brooks and Julianne Ali Buck

On New Year’s Eve, fans noticed that Hough did not wear her ring while co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly. Before then, Hough posted a video of herself ringless on Christmas Eve. On Jan. 2, Laich posted a workout clip wearing his wedding band.

“Maybe it’s just a phase, maybe not,” an insider told PEOPLE. “But either way they are not going to address it publicly right now.”

Soon after rumors of a split spread, the two reunited at the airport. There, Laich wore his ring, while Hough was seen without it. A TMZ video showed Hough excitedly hopping out of her Tesla to greet Laich. She is currently working with Oprah Winfrey on the 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, traveling all over the world.

Hough and Laich married in July 2017 after getting engaged two years prior. They had been dating for a year and a half. Both have been open about trying to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization.

The former Dancing with the Stars judge, who lives with endometriosis, froze some of her eggs in 2018.

“The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I’ll never forget,” Laich said on his podcast in July 2019.