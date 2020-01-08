'They Want to Do It Their Way': A Timeline of Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Relationship

In September 2019, Julianne shared with Women’s Health that she is “not straight” and said that because of her revelation, she now has a more intimate relationship with husband Brooks and has “never felt more like a woman in [her] life.”

She also shared that she was initially worried about bringing up her sexuality with her husband, but eventually found it to be a positive decision.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”

As for the moment she told him, it went a little something like this: “I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ ” she explained. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ “