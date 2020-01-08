'They Want to Do It Their Way': A Timeline of Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich's Relationship

A Chance Encounter
Back in November 2013, Julianne Hough and her family attended a six-day seminar on creating one’s own destiny — a trip that would eventually lead the star to meeting Brooks Laich. “I was not into it at first, but I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn’t work that by the end I was on a high,” the Dancing with the Stars alum told Redbook in 2014, adding that she ended things with a few people she had been casually dating immediately following the seminar.
“The next day, my Curve costar introduced [Brooks and me],” she revealed of Laich, who plays hockey for the Washington Capitals. “It couldn’t have been a better time. We’ve been open and honest from day one.”
Love at First Sight
One quick scan of the couple’s respective Instagram accounts shows an undeniable bond, which the lifestyle blogger previously told Entertainment Tonight has been on full-blast since their initial meeting. “I mean, I’ve never really been the person to think about ‘When you know you know,’ but it was just kind of like that,” Hough told ET in 2016. “When we first met each other we were like, ‘And we’re done.’ ”
Mutual Appreciation
The normally private Laich confirmed he and Hough were dating in February 2014. “She’s a cool, cool gal. She’s just a sweetheart, very loving, very giving,” the athlete shared during an interview with 106.7 The Fan. “She puts so much great out into the world. I’m a pretty lucky guy.”
Falling Hard
When describing what makes her relationship with Laich so different from previous ones, Hough simply revealed she could be her true self around the athlete.
“Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt,” Hough explained to Redbook in June 2014. “And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect. Now I’m not holding anything back because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love.”
Beating the Distance
Although Hough and Laich embarked on a long-distance relationship due to work obligations, the couple still kept things, err, intimate, turning to phone sex sessions whenever apart. “I’m really bad at it … I’ll get halfway through and start laughing,” Hough revealed. “It’s an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!”
A Proposal
Jumping for joy! On Aug. 18, 2015, Hough and Laich announced their engagement on Instagram. “We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!” Hough captioned a photo of the pair.
Just one month after getting engaged, Hough told PEOPLE: “I’m just feeling so happy and blessed every moment of every day. My favorite thing about being engaged is just a sense of warmth and just joy.”
Family Approval
Hough’s brother, Derek, is also a big fan of his sister’s beau. “I knew that it was happening within the first month they were dating,” Derek told PEOPLE of Julianne and Brooks’ engagement in 2015. “It was one of those things where it was instant and that smile and glow she’s had hasn’t dimmed ever since she met [him]. That’s a special thing.”
Love Out Loud
There’s no shortage of SDA (Social Displays of Affection) on the couple’s Instagram accounts. “I am completely and utterly madly in love with you!” Hough captioned a smiling (and silly!) photo of the couple donning sunglasses in June 2017. “My best friend, my hero, my everything!”
Full Support
“It’s cool because we’re in two different professions,” Hough explained to ET of how the duo supports one another. “It’s fun to be able to learn about the other’s profession. I think that’s how we support, like, going to each other’s games or performances, and talking about it afterward. ‘What was going on? What was that? What was that move? How come that person didn’t score the goal?’ He’ll teach me about it. I don’t know much about his sport but I’m able to learn … It’s fun. It’s really fun.”
Lucky Lad
Ahead of the couple’s wedding, the hockey player posted an ode to his little family: Hough and their dogs. “I’m a lucky man to be surrounded by love like this!!” he wrote on Instagram in July 2017.
Just Married!
The two said “I do” in July 2017 in a romantic, outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Hough spent summer holidays growing up. “When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together,” Hough told PEOPLE. “It just felt right to be married here.”
Ring the Alarm
In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars judge captured her new husband admitting he knew she was the one long before they got engaged.
“You knew you were going to marry me before I was even your girlfriend,” Hough can be heard saying as she tries to stealthily capture the romantic moment on video.
“One hundred percent,” Laich replied. He calls her out for her not-so-sneaky camera work, but goes on to readily admit, “I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring.”
Newlywed Bliss
Unsurprisingly, the couple was really enjoying newlywed life. “It’s just the greatest thing ever to marry your best friend,” Laich told PEOPLE. “We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday,” the former NHL player continued. “I just feel like a pretty lucky man right now. It’s the best.”
A Revelation
In September 2019, Julianne shared with Women’s Health that she is “not straight” and said that because of her revelation, she now has a more intimate relationship with husband Brooks and has “never felt more like a woman in [her] life.”
She also shared that she was initially worried about bringing up her sexuality with her husband, but eventually found it to be a positive decision.
“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”
As for the moment she told him, it went a little something like this: “I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ ” she explained. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ “
On Intimacy
In a 2019 conversation, Hough revealed the couple had hired a sexologist.
“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” Julianne explained of a ‘quiz’ the couple’s sexologist gave them.
“By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” she added.
“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” she continued. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.’ “
The Name Game
Of his wife not taking his last name, Brooks said on his podcast, “I don’t find it disrespectful. I’m obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me.”
He continued, “When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation and I was like, ‘I want you to take my last name,’ I said that. It was important to me.”
But he’ll revisit the discussion down the line: “To me right now, it’s not that big of an issue. We don’t have any kids right now, but she doesn’t have my last name.”
Time to Reflect
After Hough was spotted without her wedding ring on New Year’s Eve 2019 — though Laich joined her in N.Y.C.’s Times Square as she hosted NBC’s countdown — sources told PEOPLE the two have hit a rough patch.
“They’ve been having problems for months,” one source said. “She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage.”
But a second insider said the couple, who have been married for two years, haven’t given up hope on their relationship.
“It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way. They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do,” the insider explained.
“Maybe it’s a just a phase, maybe not,” the insider added. “But either way they are not going to address it publicly right now.”
Their reps have not commented.