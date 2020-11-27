Julianne Hough Celebrates First Thanksgiving After Filing for Divorce from Brooks Laich

The actress filed for divorce from the former hockey player earlier this month

Julianne Hough appeared to be in good spirits while celebrating Thanksgiving, marking the first holiday since she filed for divorce from Brooks Laich earlier this month.

The former Dancing with the Stars judge, 32, took a moment to wish her followers well on Thursday, showing off her plate laden with Thanksgiving fare.

"This plate — oh my God," she said in a video on her Instagram Story. "So good. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!"

She also promoted ABC's "Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" special, which she co-hosted alongside brother Derek Hough.

"Happy Thanksgiving beauties!" she captioned a photo of herself dressed as a princess from the special. "Don't forget to tune in tonight at 9/8c on @ABCNetwork for the Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration ❄️ We love spending the holidays with you :)"

Meanwhile, Laich, 35, posted a photo of himself with his beloved Husky, Koda.

"Koda and I are sending you our love today!" he wrote. "Wishing you and your family continued health and happiness, and may your belly's [sic] and hearts be full!"

"We have much to be thankful for, and may we live today with the utmost of gratitude for it all," he added. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

Hough officially filed for divorce from the former hockey player on Nov. 2 after three years of marriage.

The stars initially announced their separation in May, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," they continued. "We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Their split came after multiple sources had told PEOPLE that the pair had hit a rough patch in their marriage. They had also been social distancing separately during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Laich in Idaho and Hough at home in Los Angeles.

"There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."

But throughout the separation, they remained friendly and continued to spend time together, particularly in recent months. In June, Laich celebrated his birthday with Hough's brother, and he was also present at a pool party celebrating his wife's birthday in July. The exes were also spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles in August.

In September, the duo vacationed together in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, which is where they wed in 2017. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "definitely working on their marriage again."

A source recently told PEOPLE that though they had continued working on their relationship post-split, they were ultimately on different pages when it came to their future.