Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich 5 Months After Announcing Separation

The Dancing with the Stars alumna and former NHL star announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage

Julianne Hough has filed for divorce from Brooks Laich, five months after the couple announced their separation.

Hough, 32, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

"They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom," a source tells PEOPLE. "Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

Representatives for the former couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement in May. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

At the time, one source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE the marriage had "been over for a while," and the fact that they were "perfectly fine being apart" during the pandemic made them realize it was time to part ways.

"There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will," the source said. "But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other."

But throughout the separation, the two remained in each other's lives prompting many to hope they would reconcile: Laich celebrated his birthday in June with Hough's brother Derek, and he was also present at a pool party celebrating his wife's birthday in July.

She also commented on his "thirst trap" Instagram post in July, in which he wore nothing but an apron and showed off his pancake-flipping skills while holding a cocktail glass and standing in a lake. "That booty though 🤣," Hough wrote.

News of the divorce comes about five weeks after a source told PEOPLE that the two were "definitely working on their marriage again."

"A reconciliation is looking more and more likely," the source added.

One month later, they were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles in August. They were photographed sitting outside at an Italian restaurant and left together after the meal. Just last month, the duo vacationed in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, together.

Last year, Kinergy founder Hough revealed to Women's Health that she had recently undergone a "massive transformation" and came out to her husband as "not straight."