Julianne Hough Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday at Pool Party with Ex Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich confirmed their separation in May after three years of marriage

On Saturday, the former Dancing with the Stars judge celebrated her 32nd birthday with the help of a few friends, including ex Laich and best friend Nina Dobrev, who documented the party on her Instagram Story.

Hough, whose birthday was on Monday, spent the afternoon with her pals and enjoyed food, flower crowns and a pool party.

The Kinrgy founder was dressed in an orange, brown, and white checkered dress that featured a deep v-neck and slits on the side. She also accessorized with a purple and green flower crown.

"Feeling super loved right now!" Hough wrote along with a video on her Instagram Story, which she captioned "birthday surprise."

Dobrev also captured footage of Hough performing an epic pool jump, above Laich's head and an inflatable arch.

In the clip, Hough glides over the arch and lands on a rainbow pool float while Laich, 37, looks amazed by the stunt. "Now that's how you stick a landing," Dobrev captioned the video.

Laich and Hough have shared several friendly interactions on social media since they confirmed to PEOPLE in May that they had separated after three years of marriage.

At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that Hough, who revealed last year that she is "not straight," is a "deeply different person than she was when they got married," adding that "she is proud of those differences and changes she's made and she doesn't want to go back. He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."

Laich and Hough's pool party comes after an insider recently told PEOPLE that he is "definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne."