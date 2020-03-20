Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Start a Baking War — and He Forgets the Sugar!

Brooks Laich‘s culinary adventures continue — and this time, he challenged his wife, Julianne Hough, in a bake-off.

However, the 36-year-old podcaster forgot one very key ingredient for the “poppyseed slices” he was planning on baking: sugar!

Laich announced the bake-off on his Instagram Story Thursday, one day after he documented cooking breakfast for Hough, 31.

“I have no idea who gave me this badass apron with my own name on it for our wedding, but it’s going to help me in bake wars right now,” the former hockey player said, tying the apron around his waist.

“I’m gonna out-bake my wife,” he said, explaining that he planned on baking “my mom’s signature poppyseed slices, it was my favorite dish as a kid.”

However, in another slide on his Instagram Story, Laich admitted that he wasn’t quite prepared to dive into the task.

“Tough start to the baking here,” he said. “I got baking powder and baking soda, I’ve got most of my ingredients out, and then I went to put in the sugar, and we don’t even have enough.”

“I tore apart our pantry looking for sugar,” he said, as Hough chimes in, “Oh my gosh I just realized, you did tear the pantry apart!”

The dancer covered her face with her hands as Laich responded, “I did.”

“Well, I guess we have time,” Hough said.

“We gotta go get some sugar,” Laich said.

On Wednesday, Laich told his followers on Instagram that he was using “this social distancing time to work on a magical skill.”

“I’m getting better at cooking breakfast,” he said, showing off his prepared ingredients of pancake batter, fruit, eggs, vegetables, smoked salmon and turkey bacon.

“I’m working on the skill of making a fantastic breakfast,” he said excitedly, adding that the most important things to remember are to have fresh ingredients on hand, as well as to “prep, prep, prep.”

Once Laich completed the meal, Hough came into the kitchen, impressed with her husband’s victory over breakfast.

“Oh, look at you!” Hough said. “Woah, woah, woah.”

Improving his skills in the kitchen isn’t the only thing that Laich is working on in 2020.

Last month, he explained on his podcast, How Men Think, that “a big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality.”

“And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife’s?” he explained.

“How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything,” he continued, saying that as an athlete, “learning and figuring out my capacity for sexual feelings” hasn’t always been something he’s thought a lot about.

“I woke up as an athlete, wanted to train, wanted to eat, sleep, rest, perform. Sexuality was way below all of that for the majority of my life,” he said.