Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Officially Divorced More Than 2 Years After Breaking Up

Julianne Hough attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic) Brooks Laich attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially divorced.

The former couple finalized their divorce on Friday after a judgment was entered in the case, PEOPLE confirms.

Details of the divorce agreement were not immediately available.

Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, first announced their split in May 2020 after social distancing separately during the onset of the pandemic.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

At the time, the former Dancing with the Stars pro and her hockey player ex-husband, who were married for nearly three years, confirmed the news in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," said the pair. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough filed for divorce months later in November 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

This past February, the former couple got one step closer to finalizing their divorce after Hough filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," the declaration read.

Hough waived her right to spousal support from Laich and their agreement was uncontested, per the documents.

Since splitting, Hough and Laich have both moved on and struck up new romances. Hough was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles last fall. At the time, a source told PEOPLE she was "happy" with Wilson, but was still focused on her career.

"Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life," the source said. "She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation."

They added, "She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it."

Laich has been dating CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. He made their romance Instagram official in August 2021 and recently supported her as she competed in the quarterfinals of the CrossFit Games.