The exes' premarital agreement laid out the details of their divorce, which included no spousal support for either party or a division of their respective properties

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Had Prenup in Place as New Docs Reveal Details of Their Divorce

New details have been released regarding Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's divorce.

According to the former couple's divorce judgment, which was filed in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The prenup was signed on June 27, 2017 — just 11 days before their July 8 wedding — and helped outline the divorce judgment, which stated that the pair were splitting due to "irreconcilable differences" that led to an "irremediable breakdown of the marriage."

Per the document, both Hough and Laich — who listed their separation date as Nov. 2, 2020 — declined to receive spousal support in the divorce.

The exes also did not share any community properties together, allowing for the separation of properties to be rather straightforward, with Brooks retaining his personal properties in the split and Hough doing the same with hers.

The former couple did share one joint property: a membership to the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club. However, each party had a 50 percent separate property ownership interest, according to the docs.

The exes, who did not share any children, also agreed to pay for their own attorneys and requested that the divorce judgment goes into "immediate effect."

Hough and Laich first announced their split in May 2020 after social distancing separately during the onset of the pandemic.

At the time, the former Dancing with the Stars pro and her hockey player ex-husband, who were married for nearly three years, confirmed the news in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," said the pair. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough filed for divorce months later in November 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

This past February, the former couple got one step closer to finalizing their divorce after Hough filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," the declaration read.

Hough waived her right to spousal support from Laich and their agreement was uncontested, per the documents.

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair's divorce had been finalized.

Since splitting, Hough and Laich have both moved forward with their respective lives.

Hough moved into a new place in New York City and has been focused on her career, which includes starring in POTUS on Broadway and recently co-hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards

She also was linked to model Charlie Wilson after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles last fall.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE she was "happy" with Wilson, but was still focused on her "busy career and intends to keep building on it."

Laich has been dating CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. He made their romance Instagram official in August 2021 and recently supported her as she competed in the quarterfinals of the CrossFit Games.