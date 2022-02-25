Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Splitting

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have finalized their divorce after splitting up in 2020.

Hough, 33, filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," the declaration reads.

Hough has waived her right to spousal support from Laich, 38, according to the documents, and their agreement is uncontested.

The Dancing with the Stars pro and her hockey player ex-husband separated in May 2020 after nearly three years of marriage. In a joint statement issued by the former couple after they split, Laich and Hough shared, "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate."

They continued, "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough filed for divorce months later, in November 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

Since splitting, Hough and Laich have both struck up new romances. Hough was spotted kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles last fall. At the time, a source told PEOPLE she was "happy" with Wilson, but was still focused on her career.

"Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life," the source said. "She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation."

They added, "She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it."

Laich is dating Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. He made their romance Instagram official in August 2021.

He confirmed their relationship with a photo taken at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, which shows him walking from one end of a pool toward Davíðsdóttir, who is also walking in his direction.