Pretty Little Liars' Julian Morris Celebrates 18 Years with Boyfriend Landon Ross: 'I Love You' 

Julian Morris shared sweet snaps of the couple throughout their 18-year relationship in a heartfelt Instagram post commemorating their anniversary on Thursday

Julian Morris and partner Landon Ross are celebrating a huge milestone in their relationship.

The actor, best known for portraying Wren Kingston on the beloved teen murder mystery/drama Pretty Little Liars, commemorated his and his partner's 18-year anniversary on Thursday, posting a collection of photos of the pair throughout their nearly two decade relationship to Instagram.

"18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross," Morris, 38, sweetly captioned the post, which included pictures of the couple holding hands at the top of a hiking trail, them lying in a field of flowers, cuddling while lying on blanket, and an adorable photo of the pair smiling while they lean into each other.

The Instagram post also featured a video of Morris dancing in front of his partner, to which Ross looked completely and hilariously unamused, and a picture of the couple's feet intertwined while they lounged together.

In addition to Morris' sweet tribute to his longtime partner, Ross, 38, also posted a heartfelt homage to the Little Women actor, captioning a collection of photos and videos of the couple, "Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you."

Morris isn't the only Pretty Little Liars alum to celebrate a big life milestone recently.

In August, Ian Harding, who portrayed English teacher Ezra Fitz for all seven seasons of the wildly popular show, revealed that he wed longtime partner Sophie Hart nearly two years ago. The couple has been together since 2011.

