Julia Roberts Stars as the Fearless Martha Mitchell in the First Trailer for Gaslit

Julia Roberts is taking down a presidency in her latest silver screen role!

On Wednesday, Starz dropped a new trailer for the upcoming series Gaslit, which stars the veteran actress as Martha Mitchell, the first person to publicly accuse President Nixon of being involved in Watergate. She stars alongside an almost unrecognizable Sean Penn as her husband and Nixon's Attorney General John Mitchell.

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold story of Martha Mitchell, whose accusations of the President cause both the Presidency and her personal life to quickly unravel.

As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon's most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental and ruthless — yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife — he'll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

In the new trailer, John Dean (played by Dan Stevens), the attorney who served as White House Counsel, calls John to say, "I have some disturbing news, sir, the operation watergate, a security guard busted it wide open."

"The next 48 hours are gonna be crucial," John says in response.

"I don't know how to put this," John Dean continues, "we're wondering about your wife."

"If the American people knew half of what I knew, they wouldn't have much to approve of," Martha says later in a televised interview.

The show also stars Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

Gaslit is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed Slow Burn podcast. The show was created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering and directed by Matt Ross. Roberts also executive produced under her banner Red Om Films, along with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Anonymous Content and Slate's Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin also executive produced. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, consulted on the project.