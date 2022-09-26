Julia Roberts Offers to Be Garcelle Beauvais' Matchmaker: 'I Need to Find You a Boyfriend'

Julia Roberts is ready to play Cupid for Garcelle Beauvais!

According to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, the Academy Award-winning actress offered up some personal assistance in the romance department.

"I just met Julia Roberts, she said 'Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I'm invested in this,' and I said, 'Oh my god, I can just die now. I don't even need the boyfriend,'" Beauvais, 55, told Entertainment Tonight at Saturday's HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C.

"She said 'I need a moment' when she saw me, and I was like 'You? I need a moment!'" Beauvais added of Roberts, 54.

When Roberts was interviewed later by ET, she confirmed Beauvais' account.

"She needs a boyfriend!" said the Pretty Woman star. "I'm going to be thinking about it all day."

Beauvais actress is currently single and co-parenting the 14-year-old twin boys, Jaid and Jax, she shares with ex-husband Mike Nilon.

In 2020, she wrote a blog for PEOPLE about dating as a single mother and noted that one key factor in being open to a relationship again was releasing anxiety.

"About a year ago, I decided to take myself off of the market, at least for the time being. Once I made this choice, I felt an immense sense of relief. I felt no pressure to fill the void of a romantic relationship with somebody new. I just wanted to work on myself and be the best mom I could be," she wrote.

Beauvais continued, "By taking that anxiety out of my life, it helped me feel completely relaxed, which has gotten me to a place of being open to meeting someone. While I'm not rushing to get back into another relationship, my heart is now much more open to it."

At the time, Beauvais also revealed what she is looking for in her next partner.

"I want to attract an emotionally healthy person, and I now know you have to be what you want to attract. And I'm getting closer to being that kind of person every day," she said.

"The blessing of taking this time for myself has been that I've finally discovered my true self. And now that I have, I feel more confident about what I have to offer as a mother, friend, and future romantic partner," Beauvais added.

