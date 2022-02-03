Julia Roberts Exposes 'the Truth' about the Watergate Scandal in Gaslit — Watch the Teaser Trailer
Julia Roberts is ready to speak in her mind in the new teaser trailer for Gaslit.
Roberts takes on the role of Martha Mitchell, who uncovered President Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal putting the career of her husband Attorney General John Mitchell — played by the nearly unrecognizable Sean Penn — at risk.
The political thriller, which will air on STARZ beginning April 24, focuses on the "untold stories and forgotten characters" of the scandal which rocked the United States in the 1970s, according to a press release.
It centers on Martha's decision to sound the alarm on Watergate, despite her party affiliation, which causes both the presidency and her personal life to unravel.
In the trailer, Mitchell is asked, "Why risk your husband's position?" when she becomes a Watergate whistleblower.
She simply responds, "Because it's the truth."
When she is continually pushed about her reasons for exposing the scandal, she explains, "I'm a Southern woman. We speak our minds, we talk, I never stop talkin'."
Gaslit tells the true story that was featured in a first-season episode of Slate's hit podcast Slow Burn.
"Gaslit is the Watergate story you've never heard before," Robbie Pickering, creator, executive producer and showrunner of Gaslit, said.
He added, "I can't wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope."
Gaslit will air on STARZ beginning April 24.