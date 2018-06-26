Julia Louis-Dreyfus Posts Adorable Throwback Photo to Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary

What’s the secret to a successful anniversary celebration? A classic throwback photo, of course!
Keeping with tradition, Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary with husband Brad Hall by posting an adorable vintage snap of the couple to Instagram.
In the shot, the college sweethearts are all smiles are they pose on a boat in their swimwear.
“31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend,” she captioned the photo, joking about their long relationship.
This isn’t the first time followers have seen photos from the couple’s early days together. For both their 29th and 30th anniversary, Louis-Dreyfus put up a photo from their wedding day.
The couple — who share sons Henry, 25, and Charlie, 20 — met while attending Northwestern University when Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall’s theater production in the early 1980s, as she told Craig Ferguson on his late-night talk show in 2013.
Louis-Dreyfus has leaned on her husband and children as she’s battled breast cancer this past year.
The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, days after she won her sixth consecutive outstanding lead actress Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on Veep (which set the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series).
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she tweeted at the time. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
The Seinfeld alum has remained positive on social media throughout her battle. In January, she completed her last round of chemotherapy, and in February she underwent surgery.