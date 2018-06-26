Julia Louis-Dreyfus Posts Adorable Throwback Photo to Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary

What’s the secret to a successful anniversary celebration? A classic throwback photo, of course!

Keeping with tradition, Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary with husband Brad Hall by posting an adorable vintage snap of the couple to Instagram.

In the shot, the college sweethearts are all smiles are they pose on a boat in their swimwear.

“31,000 years ago today, I married my current boyfriend,” she captioned the photo, joking about their long relationship.

This isn’t the first time followers have seen photos from the couple’s early days together. For both their 29th and 30th anniversary, Louis-Dreyfus put up a photo from their wedding day.