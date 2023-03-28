Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Which of Her Famous Pals Will Share Advice and Hollywood Stories on Her New Podcast

The Seinfeld and Veep alum exclusively tells PEOPLE about new podcast Wiser Than Me, which launches April 11

Published on March 28, 2023 10:00 AM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has enlisted a group of famous friends to share their life's wisdom on her forthcoming podcast series.

The actress, 62, chats with PEOPLE exclusively about how her upcoming Lemonada Media podcast Wiser Than Me (out April 11) features various celebrity acquaintances sharing what they have learned through the years.

Louis-Dreyfus shares that she's "honored and delighted" Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Darlene Love and Diane von Furstenberg, just to name a few "agreed to hang out and have a conversation."

"It's so mind-blowing to have in-depth conversations with these accomplished women," she adds.

"Everybody is so different," she explains. "We've really gotten into some surprisingly ... in-depth and personal conversations about their lives, and life in general."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Christopher Anderson/Magnum Photos

Despite having an array of famous guests on her podcast, Louis-Dreyfus says she didn't ask any celebrity friends who are already in the podcasting space for advice on entering the medium.

"I didn't, and I probably should have," she says with a laugh.

But one thing she knew for sure was that she wanted Wiser Than Me, the first trailer for which debuted on Tuesday, to exclusively feature women of a certain age.

"The intention of the podcast is something that just interests me personally, and so I thought, 'Oh yeah, this is something that I would listen to,' " she says. "The idea of hearing from older women who have lived full lives and have tons of life experience under their belt, and who could give us tips from the front lines of life that we might be able to benefit from, that was very appealing to me."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Ryan Pfluger and August Image

For example, Louis-Dreyfus chatted with Fonda, 85, about feminism, and Louis-Dreyfus says the 80 for Brady star "told incredible stories about being with Hollywood icons like Katharine Hepburn and Elia Kazan."

Another guest Isabel Allende "described her life now as an 80-year-old woman, [and] it was so appealing that I'm totally looking forward to turning 80," Louis-Dreyfus shares.

The Seinfeld and Veep alum also includes her own mother, Judith Bowles, at the end of each podcast episode, to go over what was discussed with each celebrity guest.

"When I call her and talk about the conversations I've had with those women, it sparks a new conversation with my mom," she explains, "so it sort of opens up another portal into another sort of level of conversation, which is I hope what the effect of the podcast will be."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Life Affirming' Mark Twain Award: 'It Was Mind-Blowing to Me'

Looking ahead, Louis-Dreyfus says there are "so many" women she'd love to one day have on future episodes of Wiser Than Me, including "women I wish were still with us" including Mary Tyler Moore and Gwen Ifill.

For now, Louis-Dreyfus, who will next star in the comedy/drama You Hurt My Feelings later this year, hopes her podcast, as well as her own life, will inspire people of all backgrounds, including her two sons Henry and Charlie, whom she shares with husband Brad Hall.

"I hope by living my life powerfully ... by living my life bravely and failing and recovering from failing and getting up, I hope [it sets] a very powerful model for my kids," she affirms.

The first two episodes of Wiser Than Me will be available April 11 on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released weekly.

