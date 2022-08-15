Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Charlie Hall Set to Join HBO Max Series 'Sex Lives of College Girls'

Charlie Hall is following in the footsteps of his mother Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The actor — who has previously starred in the Netflix film, Moxie, and Peacock's show Bel-Air — landed a new role on season 2 of HBO Max's hit series, Sex Lives of College Girls, Deadline reported.

In the show co-created by Mindy Kaling, Hall, 25, will portray the character of Andrew, a student at Essex College.

Reps for HBO Max and Hall did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sex Lives of College Girls, which premiered in November 2021, follows four mismatched college roommates — Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) — as they navigate their newfound independence while attending the fictional college in Vermont.

In December, the streaming network announced the renewal of the show's second season.

Sex Lives of College Girls isn't the only project that Hall will be working on.

Deadline also reported that he'll be starring in HBO Max's film entitled Sweethearts alongside Kieran Shipka and Nico Hiraga. In the romantic comedy film, Hall will play a high school jock named Simon, who is also a hometown hero, "but unfortunately, he was a big fish in a small pond," per the outlet.

In addition to securing the gigs on HBO Max, Hall also landed a recurring role in the second season of the Disney+ series Big Shot. He will star as Nick, a basketball player at the all-boys school Belford High, per Deadline.

Earlier in 2020, Hall dipped his toes into the acting pond with a four-part comedic web series, Sorry, Charlie, which he also wrote and directed alongside his friend and former Northwestern University classmate, Jack Price.

Hall later made his film debut in the Amy Poehler-directed movie, Moxie in 2021. The film based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu follows a shy high school student who "publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school" after "being inspired by her mother's rebellious past and a confident new friend," according to Netflix.

While speaking with Screen Rant to promote the movie, Charlie discussed a message he learned from the film.

"In terms of the overall message of the film, I think I learned — or at least my knowledge of this was reinforced — that when you work together, there's really nothing that you can't accomplish," he told the outlet. "No matter how big the goal."

Louis-Dreyfus, 61, shares Hall with her husband of over 30 years, Brad Hall. The couple is also parents to Charlie's older brother, Henry, 30.