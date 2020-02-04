Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Trump Makes Her Miss Veep: 'He's Doing a Better Job of Our Show'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said goodbye to Veep last year — but in today’s political climate, she still yearns for the comedy at times.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the actress joked about President Donald Trump‘s much-talked about tweet during the Super Bowl on Sunday, in which he mistakenly attributed the Kansas City Chiefs to the “Great State of Kansas” instead of Missouri, the actual state the Chiefs call home and where Kansas City is located.

“I’m not a football lover, so I was doing other things,” said Louis-Dreyfus, 59, when asked if she watched the game. “However, I did see the tweet that Donald Trump put out. It is so extraordinary. The great state of Kansas! Kansas City, Kansas!”

“Yeah, he really gets this country,” she sneered. “I thought that was absolutely incredible.”

Louis-Dreyfus — who next stars in Downhill alongside Will Ferrell — said she couldn’t help but think of the material the tweet would have inspired on HBO’s hit political satire, which concluded in 2019 after seven seasons.

“I have to tell you, if I were doing Veep right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted,” she said with a laugh.

As for whether Trump’s presidency makes her miss playing Selina Meyer?

“Well, it does and it doesn’t,” explained the actress, who has long been an outspoken Democrat. “I have to say, I think he’s doing a better job of our show — except to say that it in fact isn’t even remotely funny. But it does make me miss it. I mean, it was super fun. It was just hard to compete with that crap.”

Indeed, Trump’s congratulatory tweet to the newly christened Super Bowl 2020 champions was quickly deleted and replaced with one that correctly referred to the Chiefs being from “the Great State of Missouri.”

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

While many Twitter users criticizef him for the mistake, some Chiefs fans brushed it off, simply happy to celebrate their big win.

“Mr President, it doesn’t matter what state you say, here in Kansas City we are all members of the #ChiefsKingdom,” one fan tweeted. “Both Kansas and Missouri are proud of our @Chiefs!! CHAMPS BABY!”

